Aguilar, Araceli

School: East High School

Future plans: I will go to Hawkeye community college to major in dental hygiene.

Accomplishments: Honor roll student

Favorite quote: “Do what makes your soul shine”

Favorite memory: Meeting new people and making fun memories throughout my 4 years of high school. As well as being on homecoming court.

Parents' names: Esther Aguilar and Francisco Aguilar

