Aguilar, Araceli

School: East High School
Future plans: I will go to Hawkeye community college to major in dental hygiene.
Accomplishments: Honor roll student
Favorite quote: “Do what makes your soul shine”
Favorite memory: Meeting new people and making fun memories throughout my 4 years of high school. As well as being on homecoming court.
Parents' names: Esther Aguilar and Francisco Aguilar
