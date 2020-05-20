Adams, Kenidi

School: Waterloo East
Future plans: Kenidi will be attending Coe College in Cedar Rapids to major in biology on the pre-medicine track. She will also be continuing her softball career at Coe. After her first four years of college Kenidi hopes to attend medical school to one day become a dermatologist.
Accomplishments: 2nd team All MVC (softball) All-Metro (softball) MVC All Academic (softball) MVC All Academic (volleyball) E.Wayne Cooley Award for leadership (volleyball) Honors Student
Extracurriculars: Varsity Softball Varsity Volleyball President of the National Honors Society
Parents' names: Chad and Tara Adams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.