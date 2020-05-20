{{featured_button_text}}
Adams, Kenidi

School: Waterloo East

Future plans: Kenidi will be attending Coe College in Cedar Rapids to major in biology on the pre-medicine track. She will also be continuing her softball career at Coe. After her first four years of college Kenidi hopes to attend medical school to one day become a dermatologist.

Accomplishments: 2nd team All MVC (softball) All-Metro (softball) MVC All Academic (softball) MVC All Academic (volleyball) E.Wayne Cooley Award for leadership (volleyball) Honors Student

Extracurriculars: Varsity Softball Varsity Volleyball President of the National Honors Society

Parents' names: Chad and Tara Adams

