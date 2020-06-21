Virtual field day set on organic weed control
Virtual field day set on organic weed control

BRISTOW — Matt Miller will host a virtual field day in partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa and Iowa Organic Association exploring early-season organic weed control on Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will take place on Facebook Live. To join in, visit practicalfarmers.org/field-days and click the link found on the page for this event.

You do not need to have a Facebook account to participate – but those without an account will not be able to comment or ask questions. The field day is sponsored by Pipeline Foods and Rodale Institute Midwest Organic Center.

Miller farms near Bristow and has been certified organic since 2000. His current operation is around 1,000 acres, which are split between organic and conventional crops. His organic crop rotation consists of corn, oats and clover, corn and soybeans.

This event is part of Practical Farmers’ 2020 field day season, which includes more than 60 virtual events hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum.

All events are free.



