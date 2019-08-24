There was a specific design aesthetic in mind when the homeowners stepped inside the 319 Decor & Design showroom in Grundy Center. The new home they were building out in Northeast Iowa’s rolling countryside with its stacked stone exterior fit easily into the landscape, but for the interior, the couple wanted a modern, industrial vibe.
“She said, ‘That’s my kitchen!’ when she saw the display kitchen in my shop. She loved the materials, the look, the style,” recalls interior designer /owner Katie Lewis. “We became a good team. I understood their vision for their home, and I wanted to make the building process as seamless and as smooth as possible.”
The couple has a penchant for mixing their collected utilitarian wood and metal vintage pieces with simple, contemporary materials and furnishings. Of course, it helps that she’s an antiques dealer with a practiced eye for quality and style.
“It makes a nice contrast if it’s done right. I like ‘general store’-type antiques — I love carpenters’ benches, spool cabinets. It’s fun to find imaginative uses for pieces, which you can do without damaging a piece,” says the homeowner. For example, one of her larger spool cabinets now holds dinner plates.
Flooring is easy-care, wood-look ceramic tile on the main level, except the master bedroom where soft, low-pile wall-to-wall carpeting is used. Floors are heated, and all entrances to the outdoors, garage and interior rooms, including the master suite’s glass-enclosed shower are zero entry. Walls throughout are painted in Sherwin-Williams “Big Chill.”
The entryway defines what’s to come in the home, beginning with a bold, industrial-looking light fixture made with windmill frames and pendant LED Edison bulbs. “My husband has a good eye for design, and he built it,” said the homeowner. The staircase to the lower level is constructed from steel and engineered lam wood. Treads are lighted, and a wall niche displays hats and other collectibles on a vintage wood-and-metal stand.
In the open-concept living room, the contemporary wall-mount fireplace is wrapped in 18-by 36-inch stone-look porcelain Lifestyle Allure tiles in “Anthracite.” A mild steel industrial beam forms the hearth and runs nearly the length of the wall. Beefed-up wood shelves provide space for displaying art and family photos, while the opposite side features a Samsung Frame TV in art mode that looks like a painting.
A low-slung, vintage piece serves a coffee table for the neutral, warm white sectional sofa. Swivel tub chairs upholstered in leather complete the seating arrangement. A large, antique dough bowl sits on a metal stand and holds magazines and cookbooks.
The 5- by 9-feet kitchen island is clad in a new Cambria quartz waterfall countertop “Skrae Brae.” Cabinetry was built by Yutzy’s Custom Kitchens; appliances are Frigidaire Pro Line; and subway tile forms the backsplash. A concealed walk-in pantry provides storage for small appliances and a peg-board display of French breadboards and trays.
In the master bath, Carrara marble covers the floors while Cambria white quartz is used for countertops. Cabinety is finished in “Flagstone” from Showplace cabinetry. In the master closet, a lighted makeup table and washer and dryer increases function and for added convenience, there is separate access to the mudroom and garage entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.