319 Decor & Design

319 Décor and Design

711 G Ave Grundy Center, IA 50638

319.269.0407

katie@319decoranddesign.com

www.319decoranddesign.com

In business 2 years

319 Décor and Design is a full service residential interior design company, specializing in kitchen design and home décor. We offer everything from interior design, floor plans, kitchen and bath plans, lighting plans and more.

Check out our showroom for all your home décor needs. We strive to be the BEST design in the “319.”