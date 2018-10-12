WATERLOO — Police are investigating an early morning burglary where the victim fought off the intruders.
The resident at 1106 Kent Circle awoke around 2:35 a.m. Thursday when two men crawled into his apartment through a window. He confronted the two, a struggle ensued, and the suspects fled empty handed, according to Capt. David Mohlis with the Waterloo Police Department.
The resident was taken to Covenant Medical Center for cutting his foot on glass during the struggle, which damaged furniture in the apartment.
No arrests have been made in the burglary.
2 arrested for weapons, drugs
WATERLOO — Police seized a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol after searching a hotel room and a vehicle at the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Officers arrested Adrian Alexander Zarate, 25, of 429 Western Ave., for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, carrying weapons and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. His bond was set at $54,000.
Sierra Davon Patterson, 20, of 406 Oaklawn Ave., was arrested for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. She was released from jail pending trial.
According to police, officers were called to suspicious activity at the Isle at 12:47 a.m. Thursday, and during the investigation they searched room 808 and a Hyundai Sante Fe in the parking lot. They found a shotgun with a .410 Ithaca M66 single-shot shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches and a .380-caliber Jimenez Arms pistol with a scratched-off serial number.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the weapons were found in the hotel room or the vehicle.
Marijuana and a glass pipe with meth was found in a night stand drawer, according to police.
Halfway house escapee nabbed
NEWTON — A Hampton man who fled a Newton halfway house while serving time for a February police chase in Franklin County is back in custody.
Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Indianola Police Department arrested Terry Lee Fink II on Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He has been returned to corrections authorities.
Indianola is about 50 miles from the minimum security Newton Correctional Release Center from where he walked away Tuesday night. Fink also has lived in Indianola in the past, according to court records.
Corrections officials said Fink left the release center through a vehicle gate around 7 p.m. Tuesday, and his escape was discovered during a head count about two hours later.
