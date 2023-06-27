WATERLOO — VGM Forbin, a leading digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity. After months of hard work and collaboration with team members, it has unveiled its new logo, website, and brand messaging.

“I am thrilled to launch a refreshed VGM Forbin into the marketplace,” said Lindy Tentinger, president of VGM Forbin. “To us, this is not just about modernizing our look and feel, but better articulating the problems we solve for our customers, as well as a renewed commitment to be a leader in our industry, driving creativity and innovation.”

Their new vision reflects a commitment to be the leading provider of innovative and customer-centric solutions that bring people together and enhance their lives. VGM Forbin aspires to be the trusted partner for businesses on their digital transformation journey.

“VGM Forbin has moved well beyond its previous tagline of ‘We do web stuff.’ Customers today look to us to help grow and protect their businesses with team members dedicated to being experts in IT, cybersecurity, UX design, industry-specific web solutions, custom web development, and digital marketing strategy. ‘Empowering success, elevating experiences’ is what our team is now chanting as we put our hands in and go to work for our customers,” commented Tentinger.

We also wanted our new look and feel to speak to everyone that works at VGM Forbin and attract top talent to come and work with us. It was time for a new vibe to match the culture our team cultivates every day.” commented Tentinger.