Veterans to be honored at East High football game Friday

The veterans tailgate will be in the tennis courts from 5:20-5:30 p.m. and continue until the start of the varsity game.

Entry for veterans and current military members is free with proof of status. All veterans and those currently serving will be recognized at the game, regardless of which high school attended, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The announcer will ask for veterans to join the JROTC cadets on the track and be escorted to their respective service flag to be honored by the East High Trojans.