Editor's Inbox web logo

 

RANDY MILLER

WATERLOO --- On Nov. 12, the Waterloo Veterans' Memorial Hall Commission will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 655 Cedar St. The ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m. with distinguished Waterloo native son, Mike Chapman, providing a program centered around the ending of World War I and the involvement of another revered Waterloo native son, Fred Becker, who gave his life during his duty to our great country.

As history recalls, Fred was also the first University of Iowa athlete of any sport to become a first-team American. He also voluntarily enlisted to serve, while still in college.

Mike Chapman is a well renowned writer of more than 30 books covering many various topics and also a main speaker traveling across the United States. You truly will not be disappointed.

Immediately following the program in Soldiers and Sailors Park, a military rifle salute and playing of Taps marking the 100th anniversary to the end of World War I will ensue.

God Bless all of America's veterans who have served this country, The Land of The Free. In remembrance: All gave some, some gave all.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments