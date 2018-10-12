Vertigo 2018

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

This fascinating series features the work of preeminent performance artists who will expand the traditional definition of art using sound, video, and the human body. Co-sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa Department of Art. Free admission

"It's Time We Talk" is an evening of female empowerment created by a group of women performance artists. Through the use of durational live actions and story-telling, these women will bring to light personal experiences that have previously been kept private. Curated by UNI alumna Melissa Airy

