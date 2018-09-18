Shred Day

Veridian Credit Union will host a free community shred day Sept. 29 at the Ansborough branch.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union will host a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 at the Ansborough Avenue branch.

A mobile shred truck from On-Site Information Destruction will be available for attendees to safely destroy unwanted, sensitive documents.

It’s free and open to the public. People may bring up to two 25-pound containers of documents per person.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments