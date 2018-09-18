WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union will host a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 at the Ansborough Avenue branch.
A mobile shred truck from On-Site Information Destruction will be available for attendees to safely destroy unwanted, sensitive documents.
It’s free and open to the public. People may bring up to two 25-pound containers of documents per person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.