Veridian opens scholarship applications for next year

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has opened its scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. In total, Veridian will award $14,000 in seven scholarships.

Two scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.

“Veridian’s scholarship application is designed to help students explore a financial topic that can help them create a successful financial future,” said Julie Gage, a public relations strategist at Veridian. “With this, we’re aiming for the process to benefit everyone who applies, not just those who receive funding.”

To apply, Veridian members will submit a 500-word essay on the topic of creating a budget to help manage finances while in college. The essay and a professional resume are due by Feb. 5, 2023. Applications for the ArtShare scholarship are due April 28, 2023. Eligibility and application details are available at veridiancu.org/scholarship.

