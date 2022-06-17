MY STORY: Vegas came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 9 weeks. Hi, I'm Vegas! I am an affectionate... View on PetFinder
Vegas
A former landlord came forward after police posted a photo of the shirt he apparently shed before going into the river downtown Friday during the My Waterloo Days Parade.
Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, during the My Waterloo Days parade, and restarted their search Saturday morning.
WATERLOO — A woman has been arrested for allegedly entering another person’s home and helping herself to food inside.
The manager expects the 4,000 square foot downtown Main Street space to open before the June 24 Sturgis Falls Celebration begins.
Brenda Fite called to attention the district’s strengths, but also decried an era in which America’s schools have no choice but to be built in preparation for armed intruders.
CEDAR FALLS --- Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Cedar Falls on Tuesday morning.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in a neighborhood over the weekend.
“We hope we don’t have to go down this path, but we think that it’s better for us to be prepared and to make our customers aware of the situation.”
More than $71,000 was taken over four years and some of the ATM withdrawals were made at casinos.
WATERLOO — Three men who were found with guns and drugs in Waterloo and Cedar Falls homes in 2021 have been sentenced to federal prison.