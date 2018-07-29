Ursula Holmes, Jessica Wilkens and Gin Miller

+3 
Cedar Valley Hospice welcomes three employees to its team. URSULA HOLMES of Waterloo has joined the staff as a Cedar AIDS Support System case manager. She is a graduate of Upper Iowa University and has more than 20 years of experience in the social sciences and human services fields. JESSICA WILKENS of Sumner joins the Waverly staff as a nurse. She has nearly a decade of experience in the health industry and is a graduate of Northeast Iowa Community College-Calmar. GIN MILLER of Readlyn joins the nursing on-call staff and will work in the Waterloo and Independence areas. She has a master’s degree in nursing and is also the current director of nursing at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab facility.

