Grace Morgan is never separated from her camera when she’s walking along city streets in major cities around the world. She’s not necessarily snapping the shutter for monuments and other architectural wonders. What catches this artist’s eye are those modern-day pictographs we call graffiti.
But more than scrawling and drawing, Morgan views these impromptu and ephemeral murals as urban art.
“I’d been taking pictures of these murals for years. Then I started to see the cracks in brick and old plaster, and I thought wouldn’t it be cool to take an interior wall that is kind of bland and make it look like an old wall. The more I thought about, the more interested I became.”
She followed her instinct and began creating large-scale graphic wall murals inspired by her original photos of urban art. Cityglyph is the title for her well-curated collection. State-of-the-art photographic resolution and digital print technology captures the rich texture, layered surfaces and graphic detail.
“Creating these large-scale mural wallcoverings sounded like a crazy idea, but I said ‘Let’s give it a try.’ “Wallpaper has made a comeback in the last five years, getting bolder and bolder. It can make a visual statement in a room, a focal point for a wall,” Morgan explained.
“It’s sort of very dramatic, but on the other hand, it’s background. It’s on a wall, so it becomes part of the room’s decor.”
When Morgan is visiting a city, she’ll step on the train or a bus, hop off and wander through neighborhoods She calls it “urban wandering. As a photographer, it started out as a hobby, a way of looking around and experiencing the life of a city. Street art is part of a city’s culture. I can be inspired by something very small, an element in a mural.”
Now she’s experimenting with different ways to use the murals. “In a tiny powder room, it’s tricky to do, but wrapping an image on three little walls is so fantastic-looking, so out of sync with the size of the room. Someone else wrapped pillars that were disruptive in a room and now they’re art.”
Morgan is drawn by faces and color, although she knows people also love neutrals and architectural features. Her murals can be edgy, whimsical, nostalgic, painterly and bold, as well.
There are more than 250 designs in Morgan’s Cityglyph’s catalog and the wall murals are custom-sized to fit a client’s wall. Wallcoverings are durable, washable and peel off without damaging paint, plaster, drywall or sheet rock walls.
“I never dreamed I’d be doing something like this. I’ve been a physical therapist and a lawyer, so the creative side of my brain was bursting to get out,” the photographer said, laughing.
