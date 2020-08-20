UPDATE: Those evacuated due to Waterloo fuel tanker crash not allowed to return yet

WATERLOO -- Waterloo firefighters have evacuated part of a neighborhood after a fuel tanker truck slammed into a house this morning.
The initial crash appeared to be at Hammond and Ridgeway between the semi tanker and a minivan --- it wasn't immediately clear if the minivan was parked or occupied --- and the semi apparently lost control and continued a short distance down Ridgeway where it struck two parked SUVs in a driveway and then slammed into the house.
The resident inside was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom in the corner where the impact happened. He awoke to the crash and was able to exit through the back door without injury.
The tanker driver was alive and extricated from the truck. He was taken to a hospital.
The hazmat team has been mustered to handle the fuel spill, which is draining down the street.
The crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Authorities said they were responding to an earlier call regarding the tanker truck that happened moments before the crash at Hammond and Ridgeway.
Officers were called to a disturbance at the Kwik Star/Kwik Trip fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue by Sergeant Road around 6:30 a.m.
A person had driven a lone semi cab through a fence and crashed into trees next to the road. A Kwik Star driver pulling a tanker with more that 7,000 gallons of diesel stopped to check on the crashed cab, and the driver from cab entered the tanker semi and drove off down Ridgeway.
Police who were headed to the disturbance at the fuel facility were notified about the tanker striking the house a short time later.
The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release that residents who were evacuated this morning because of the accident won't be able to return home until later this evening. Residents are urged to listen to local media or Emergency Management Twitter at @BHCEMA to get information on when it is safe to return.
This story will be updated.
Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home
A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.
Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.
The driver’s feet dangle from the tanker semi wreckage shortly before Waterloo firefighters freed him on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The driver s…
Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.
A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.
Waterloo Police at a fueling facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home on Thu…
Waterloo Police at a fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred just before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home.
Police who were headed to a disturbance at a Kwik Star fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue were notified about a fuel tanker striking Waterloo ho…
Kwik Star fuel blending facility under construction on West Ridgeway Avenue. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!