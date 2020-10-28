UPDATE: Head-to-head: Iowa House candidates in the Cedar Valley

Froyum:

The key to working with anyone is to build relationships based on trust and forthrightness. Collaborating with others requires understanding where their interests and yours overlap, then creating an action plan around those items. To do this, we must first listen so that we understand the issues and interests. The EMS crisis is a perfect example. In our rural communities, ambulances are serviced by an aging group of volunteers who are stretched thin. We all have an interest in ensuring ambulance coverage. When we start with shared interests, then addressing them is a matter of listening, discussion, and creativity.

Ingels:

I look forward to working with Governor Reynolds on several issues, including mental health, education, and water quality. I have nearly 20 years' experience working on water quality improvement and will bring some innovative ideas about how farmers can really lead locally on water and soil health issues. I'm supportive of her proposal that would provide targeted funding for water quality and mental health services.

Grover: