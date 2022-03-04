University of Northern Iowa offers new options for communication/media masters' degrees

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Communication & Media Department has redesigned master of arts degree and certificate programs.

Designed with students in mind, the degree offers a streamlined experience with online, face-to-face, and flexible hybrid (hyflex) options. Additionally, the program offers certificates that can be obtained as standalone credentials with the option of counting the courses toward the completion of the MA degree.

The department will now offer a new, and entirely online, certificate program in Organizational Communication and Inclusive Leadership. Additionally, the program continues to build on face-to-face and hybrid/hy-flex options with new certificates offered in communication education and training; performance, rhetoric and advocacy; strategic communication; visual communication and digital media.

Cohorts begin in Fall 2022. Visit https:/chas.uni.edu/cm/grad-programs/communication-media for more information about the MA or https://chas.uni.edu/cm/graduate-programs/graduate-certificates for more information about graduate certificates.

