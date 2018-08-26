Pipe Organ series

Time: 2:30 p.m. today

Location: Union Sunday School, 406 Larrabee St., Clermont

The annual Union Sunday School Concert Series features performances by trained musicians on the largest Kimball Pipe Organ in the United States. Built in 1896, the organ was a gift presented by former Iowa Governor William Larrabee to his daughter, Anna, who was the church’s organist for more than 60 years. Union Sunday School is part of the Montauk Historic Site.

Following the concert, the Clermont Historical Society will provide refreshments at the Clermont Opera House – one block from the Union Sunday School. Both the Concert and Tea are free.

The Organ Concert Series is co-sponsored by the State Historical Society of Iowa and the Clermont Historical Society.

