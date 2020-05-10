Union High School’s “Bright Star” wins awards

Union High School’s “Bright Star” wins awardsUnion High School’s spring musical production of “Bright Star” recently was informed by the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards that they are the recipients of 7 awards for this year’s production. Union has participated in this educational program for the past 6 years.
The production was awarded 2 major group awards. First “Outstanding Musical Production” was awarded to Union as the highest honor the cast can achieve. This is awarded to productions where all aspects of the performance are at an outstanding level from leads, ensemble, set, choreography, lighting, sound, costuming, musical accompaniment and overall effect. This year only 7 productions earned this award with Union being the smallest school. Secondly, UHS was awarded “Outstanding Ensemble”, given to productions where everyone besides the lead rolls perform at an outstanding level adding to the quality of the entire show. This showcases the idea that everyone on stage is integral to the overall story and production. This is the 5th year in a row that Union has received “Outstanding Musical Production” and “Outstanding Ensemble.”
The production also received 5 individual awards. Each school is allowed to nominate up to 8 students to be judged for these individual awards. Natalie Tecklenburg, senior daughter of Joe and Shary Tecklenburg, earned “Outstanding Performance in a Principal Roll” for her portrayal of Alice Murphy. Riley Davis, senior son of Scott and Rebecca Davis, earned “Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Roll” for his portrayal of Jimmy Ray Dobbs. Noah Damro, senior son of Todd and the late Vicki Damro, earned “Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Roll” for his portrayal of Daryl Ames. Tyson Fleshner, junior son of Travis and Stacy Fleshner, earned “Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Roll” for his portrayal of Billy Cane. And Elle Hookham, sophomore daughter of Mark and Stephanie Hookham, earned “Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal roll” for her portrayal of Lucy Grant.
Due to COVID-19, Des Moines Performing Arts earlier announced that the 2020 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase scheduled for June 1, 2020, at the Des Moines Civic Center has been cancelled.
Despite these challenges, the IHSMTA program remains committed to supporting students and drama programs across the state during this time. “It is important to uplift all 86 schools in the program, regardless of whether they had the opportunity to perform their shows for their school communities,” said Education Program Coordinator Sarah Florian.
To that end, a special Digital IHSMTA Showcase has been launched online. It features videos, photo galleries and other special content from schools and students from across the state, with new content added regularly.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!