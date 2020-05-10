Union High School’s “Bright Star” wins awards

Union High School’s “Bright Star” wins awardsUnion High School’s spring musical production of “Bright Star” recently was informed by the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards that they are the recipients of 7 awards for this year’s production. Union has participated in this educational program for the past 6 years.

The production was awarded 2 major group awards. First “Outstanding Musical Production” was awarded to Union as the highest honor the cast can achieve. This is awarded to productions where all aspects of the performance are at an outstanding level from leads, ensemble, set, choreography, lighting, sound, costuming, musical accompaniment and overall effect. This year only 7 productions earned this award with Union being the smallest school. Secondly, UHS was awarded “Outstanding Ensemble”, given to productions where everyone besides the lead rolls perform at an outstanding level adding to the quality of the entire show. This showcases the idea that everyone on stage is integral to the overall story and production. This is the 5th year in a row that Union has received “Outstanding Musical Production” and “Outstanding Ensemble.”