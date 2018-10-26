100818bp-uni-evansville-vb-5
Northern Iowa's Rachel Koop, left, and Kate Busswitz goes go up to block a shot by Evansville's Alondra Vazquez during volleyball action at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

Watch the talented UNI women's volleyball team take on Valparaiso at 7 p.m. at the McLeod Center.

You can get tickets at the door or by going to www.unitix.uni.edu or by calling 273-4849.

Get out your PINK and show your support as the Panthers take on Valparaiso this Friday night! Be sure to get your bids in as we will be auctioning off our pink jerseys during the game.

