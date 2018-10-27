100818bp-uni-evansville-vb-5
Northern Iowa's Rachel Koop, left, and Kate Busswitz goes go up to block a shot by Evansville's Alondra Vazquez during volleyball action at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

Watch the talented UNI women's volleyball team take on Loyola at 7 p.m. at the McLeod Center.

You can get tickets at the door or by going to www.unitix.uni.edu or by calling 273-4849.

 

