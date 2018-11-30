men-glee-club

UNI Varsity Men's Glee Club performs at the 2014 Christmas Variety Shows. 

 

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: These sell-out events feature the Glee Club men performing holiday favorites and beautiful winter songs. For ticket availability, call 273-4849.

