UNI Teacher Education Convocation returns, celebrates teaching majors

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa will honor students with a declared teaching major during the Teacher Education Convocation and Celebration at 4 p.m. April 6 at the McLeod Center.
The convocation honors students who have satisfied requirements for admission to the UNI Teacher Education program, the largest undergraduate educator preparation program in Iowa.
Last held in fall 2019, this milestone event returns after a two-year pause due to COVID-19 precautions. This year, all declared teaching majors at all levels – early childhood, elementary, middle level and high school – were invited, which totals more than 2,000.
Mike Fisher, superintendent of schools in Charles City, will deliver the convocation address. Special guests at this year’s event include Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo, superintendents from area Cedar Valley schools and area legislative representatives.
All students attending will receive their teacher education pin, commemorating their admission into the UNI Teacher Education program.
Family, friends and teacher education faculty and staff are invited to attend. A reception will follow in the McLeod concourse.