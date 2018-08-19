Come watch the UNI Panther soccer team as competition begins today at the Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex on West Ridgeway Avenue near the Waterloo-Cedar Falls border.
The game begins at 1 p.m.
Here is a story we did on the team's 2018 outlook.
Come watch the UNI Panther soccer team as competition begins today at the Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex on West Ridgeway Avenue near the Waterloo-Cedar Falls border.
The game begins at 1 p.m.
Here is a story we did on the team's 2018 outlook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.