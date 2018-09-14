Soccer enthusiasts: Here's a chance to watch college women's soccer in action.

The UNI vs. Northern Illinois game is 7 p.m. today at the Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, off Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo near the John Deere Engine Works.

