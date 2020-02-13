UNI Sinfonian Dimensions in Jazz concerts planned in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia - Beta Nu and The UNI School of Music will present the 69th annual UNI Sinfonian Dimensions in Jazz concerts at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20 and 21.

This year's guest artist will be the Bay Area pianist Myra Melford—whom the New Yorker called “a stalwart of the new-jazz movement”— who has spent the last three decades making original music.

Myra will be performing alongside the award-winning UNI Jazz Band One, directed by Chris Merz amd UNI's Jazz Band Two, directed by Dr. Michael Conrad.

For ticket information, go to https://ev12.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=TJF&linkID=m-twuni&_template=chocolate&fromDesktop=1

