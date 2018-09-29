VALPARAISO, Ind. — With major contributions throughout the lineup, the University of Northern Iowa completed a sweep of its Missouri Valley Conference weekend road swing with a 3-1 win at Valparaiso Saturday.
Set scores were 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Piper Thomas blasted a team-leading 19 kills for the Panthers (10-6, 4-0) and was in on six blocks. Karlie Taylor added 13 kills, 18 digs and four service aces while Kate Busswitz and Jaydlin Seehase stepped up with 10 kills apiece.
In addition, Rachel Koop had 47 assists and 12 digs, and Kendyl Sorge had 18 digs as UNI held the Crusaders (17-3, 4-1) to a .175 hitting percentage.
Cross country
GRIAK INVITATIONAL: Wal Khat ran a strong race and finished 12th to lead the University of Northern Iowa men’s cross country team at Saturday’s Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota.
Khat finished in 24:57.6 while the race was won by Harvard’s Kieran Tuntivate in 24:33.4. Duke edged Minnesota for the team title, 74-77, with UNI 11th at 259.
In the women’s race, Minnesota was the champion with 52 points while the Panthers were 10th with 256. UNI’s top finisher was McKayla Cole in 48th place (22:36.8) while Bethany Hasz of Minnesota won in 20:47.9.
Women’s golf
DIANE THOMASON INVITATIONAL: UNI stands fourth after the first round of the University of Iowa’s Diane Thomason Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.
Iowa leads at 598 while UNI is at 628 after two rounds.
Manuela Lizarazu of the Hawkeyes is the individual leader at 146 (75-71). Ann Gradoville of UNI is tied for sixth (154) with Emily Snelling 11th (156 and Sydney Eaton 18th (158).
The tournament concludes Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.