UNI Notes: Women’s basketball shows growth, Chambers breaks second US record

CEDAR FALLS — Tanya Warren did not mince her words following an 85-66 loss to No. 20 Creighton on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Northern Iowa head women’s basketball coach focused her comments on a lack of energy from her team which led to the 19-point loss. She added she felt her team was already in “Cancun Mode” insinuating the Panthers lack of energy was a product of their upcoming trip to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge.

Following a 2-0 performance in Mexico with wins over Tulane and Vanderbilt, Warren’s tuned was the exact opposite from nine days ago.

Warren used adjectives such as focused, poised, toughness to describe the play of her team over the holiday weekend.

“What you want to be able to do is you want to continue to grow from practice to practice, possession to possession, game to game,” Warren said. “I thought we were able to do that and we need to continue to do that. I was really pleased with the growth we were able to see.”

In addition to celebrating the growth shown by UNI, the Panthers also got a chance to celebrate Kam Finley during the trip south of the border.

With 15 points against the Green Wave on Thursday, the senior guard surpassed 1,000 career points.

“I could not be more proud of Kam,” Warren said. “That kid is a warrior. When she suits it up, she does not back down. She gives you everything she has. It was very, very exciting and very pleasing for us…I know for Kam, she would not be happier to have accomplish that with this group.”

Chambers sets second US record: Sophomore swimmer Oliva Chambers set her second Para American record on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Chambers, classified internationally as an S13 visual impairment, set a new record in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:29.27—nearly six seconds faster than the previous record time of 4:35.16.

The record-breaking performance also served as a new personal best for Chambers as she clocked a 4:32.77 prior to the loss of her eyesight.

Chambers also owns the 400-meter individual medley record and will compete in the U.S. Paralympic Swimming National Championships in Charlotte, NC, next month.