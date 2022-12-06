UNI Notes: WBB battles the Dakotas, wrestling building for March, track set for indoor season

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren liked the Panthers’ mindset despite their 80-69 loss to South Dakota State, Saturday.

“For 36 minutes, we played extremely well,” Warren said. “We defended well—especially in the first half. We were active. We rebounded well. We got good shots…Honestly, it was nip and tuck all the way through.”

The time span associated with the Panthers strong play stands out in Warren’s comments. The casual college basketball fan will notice the discrepancy between the 36 minutes of quality play and the 40 minutes of game time in regulation.

Those four minutes made the difference on Saturday.

Trailing 62-61 with 5 minutes remaining in the contest, the Jackrabbits outscored UNI 19-7 over the final 4:46 of the contest to earn the 11-point win.

According to Warren, the Panthers rotations struggled to keep up with the Jackrabbits lethal post and perimeter scoring, allowing South Dakota State to run away with the game at home.

“Our rotations—both in our man and our zone stuff—our first rotation was very good, our second and third rotation got a little slow,” Warren said. “[South Dakota State] is very good at being able to score in the post. They are very good being able to shoot threes…Our rotations got a little slow in the fourth quarter and they made us pay.”

The (4-3) Panthers can rebound against a (4-4) North Dakota State team which Warren expects to be motivated.

“They are coming off a tough loss,” Warren said. “They had it won and, literally, lost it at the buzzer. It is going to be mind over matter for both teams. Who is going to come out and who is not going to give into fatigue? Who is going to execute from start to finish?”

Warren described her team as excited for their final home game of the 2022 calendar year in spite of the quick turnaround.

The Panthers and Bison face off at 5 p.m., tonight, with the men’s team facing off against Toledo at 7:30 p.m.

A ticket to either game will provide admittance to both contests.

UNI building for March with strong showing in Las Vegas: The No. 22 Northern Iowa wrestling team took fifth place at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational over the weekend.

The finish put UNI in some noteworthy company as the Panthers finished ahead of No. 4 Arizona State, No. 12 Cornell, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 14 Northwestern and 0.5 points behind No. 5 Michigan.

UNI head coach Doug Schwab called the Invitational a “challenging tournament” which featured nationally ranked wrestlers up and down the lineups of each weight class.

“You look at who we finished around, we are finishing ahead of a team that had a trophy last year,” Schwab said. “And, right next to a team that had a trophy. But, for us, we want to do that in March, also.”

Schwab’s comments show the Panthers are not content with being in that company at an early season test. According to Schwab, UNI needs to turn their good team into a great team.

“How you do that, to me, is continue to buy into the process,” Schwab said. “Continue to come in with a purpose and not get caught up in some of the things that we do not have…We are going to cover more ground than anyone else in the country from now until March.”

Schwab concluded his comments by stating that, by continuing to put in the work, the Panthers will be “up in those names too” as one of the top 10 programs in the country.

“That is what we are working to do every day,” Schwab said.

Track opens indoor season at ISU Holiday Invite, Jimmy Grant Invitational: Primed and set, the starting gun on the UNI indoor track season goes off this week as Panthers head to Ames and Iowa City for pre-Christmas competitions.

According to UNI head coach Dave Paulsen, opening the indoor season before the student athletes return home for winter break prepares the team better for early success.

“The December meet gets the season going,” Paulsen said. “The strategy for us is about the same every year. It is about putting kids in situations to go compete and let them see where we are at with everything.”

Paulsen added that the coaching staff does not necessarily expect to see athletes perform at their best, but said the Panthers “look sharp” for how early it is in the season.

The Panthers will be back in action after winter break with a trip to Iowa City for the Hawkeye Invitational scheduled for January 14.