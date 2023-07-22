CEDAR FALLS — Bom Dia, UNI!

The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will partake in a 10-day tour of Brazil from July 25 through August 3.

Four years ago, the Panthers took a similar trip to Italy in the summer of 2019 as NCAA rules allow for Division I teams to travel abroad once every four years.

Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson said the trip abroad comes at the right time for the Panthers as they add new faces and continue to build off a youthful roster from a season ago.

“In addition to the four new players, I think it hits us at a really good time,” Jacobson said. “Nate coming back from missing the year with an injury and 90-plus percent of the roster is back as well.

“For a lot of guys, last year was there first time playing or first time in a primary role as maybe a starter or extended minutes—heavy responsibility. Now, you are able to spend the extra time together on the practice court. It really hits us at a good time for both of those roster situations.”

UNI returns 13 players for the 2022-23 season in which the Panthers finished 14-18. Only James Betz and Derek Krogmann departed the team following the conclusion of the season.

In addition to its 13 returning players, the Panthers added freshmen Wes Rubin, RJ Taylor and Kyle Pock while also picking up Jacob Hutson, a junior, from Loyola Chicago via the transfer portal.

UNI will play four games against Brazilian teams with two in Jundiai to open the tour and two games in Rio de Janeiro. The trip abroad grants the Panthers 10 additional practices.

According to Jacobson, the biggest benefit of the tour goes beyond the ability to get back on the court during the offseason.

“The biggest benefit is the time you spend together,” Jacobson said. “We get extra time in a couple of different ways. The most beneficial, the most rewarding is the time we get together travelling, the time we get together in Brazil and doing things aside from basketball.

“Whether it is the couple of tours we will go on, a couple of the different things that Brazil has to offer that we get to do as a team—that time is so valuable.”

In the press release from UNI announcing the trip, sophomore guard Michael Duax expressed his excitement for the trip—his first time going abroad.

“We have a great group of teammates and coaches who I love spending time with, so to share this experience with them is an incredible opportunity and one that I’ll remember forever,” Duax said. “I’m really looking forward to playing against teams that we’ve never played before and being able to explore the cities and try new foods.”

According to Jacobson, previous trips abroad with the Panthers never failed to be a memorable experience for the team.

“This is an experience that the guys will talk about for a long time,” Jacobson said. “Our trip to Italy four years ago—we were on this similar type trip to Brazil eight years ago—guys still bring those up. They make those kinds of memories.”

Although the biggest benefits come off the court, Jacobson did not undersell the value of the additional practices and time on the court. He did, however, note that the majority of the on-court work occurs before the Panthers step foot in Brazil.

“It is a great opportunity to spend time working on basketball while we are here before we go on the trip,” Jacobson said. “The basketball stuff is, for the most part, done when we leave here. We will play four games when we are there and those are fun for us to play, but, once we leave here and start the trip, I would say 90-plus percent of everything is not basketball.”

Looking back on his previous trip to Brazil with UNI in 2015, Jacobson said he looks forward to the tour of the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro, but said he also look forward to watching his team come together.

“That tour and that experience was really, really good,” Jacobson said. “That is the one that I remember, taking that tour and spending most of the day doing that.

“Once we get to Rio, it is the guys hanging out a lot. I am really looking forward to that…Once we get to Rio, it is the guys spending a lot of time together.”

