UNI needs to be consistent to beat Drake

“The first time we played them was the very first match of the season,” Petersen said. “It has been a while ago. We have seen them a lot on video just because of scouting other opponents. A really talented group.

“It was team that was last in the league last year and now is second in the league. It just shows the growth in the program.”

Petersen said the Bulldogs have a MVC Player of the Year candidate in Haley Bush, who had 28 kills in the two matches against UNI.

“She was a huge difference maker,” Petersen said of Drake going from last to second. “But I think they are very well balanced in some areas and just play really good defense. I think they are very similar to Bradley in terms of their defense and what they do. They are really strong at blocking and just digging a lot of balls.”

Consistency will be the word Petersen uses a lot as her team prepares for the match. She said her young and inexperienced team has had a full slate of matches to improve and now the Panthers need to go out and execute the things they got better at consistently for an entire match.

"We've seen a lot of growth in our team in a lot of different ways throughout the season and now we have an opportunity to come together, put it together and see what you got," Petersen said.