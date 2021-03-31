UNI needs to be consistent to beat Drake

It’s anybody’s tournament to win.
Northern Iowa volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen says that is nearly always the case when it comes to the Missouri Valley Conference volleyball tournament.
But this season Petersen feels the parity pertaining to the 2021 event which begins Thursday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena is stronger than past seasons due to the fact seven of the eight qualifiers finished with eight conference wins or more.
“That is the thing about the conference this year if you look across the board it is that way,” Petersen said. “There is really no one, even Evansville and Southern Illinois, two teams that didn’t make the tournament had some great matches against all of the teams.
“I don’t know what the reasons are but I just think this has been one of the years… it always is anyone’s tournament, but I just think this year because of how the conference unfolded you could really say that on paper as well this year. It makes it a whole lot of fun.”
UNI opens tournament play at 5 p.m. inside against in-state rival Drake. The two teams meet what seems like a lifetime ago for Petersen.
The Bulldogs (13-6 overall, 11-5 MVC) snapped a 47-match losing streak to the Panthers (8-8, 8-12), a streak that dated back to 1996, in the two team’s first match of the year on Jan. 22. Then a week later, Drake won again at the McLeod Center. Both matches went four sets.
“The first time we played them was the very first match of the season,” Petersen said. “It has been a while ago. We have seen them a lot on video just because of scouting other opponents. A really talented group.
“It was team that was last in the league last year and now is second in the league. It just shows the growth in the program.”
Petersen said the Bulldogs have a MVC Player of the Year candidate in Haley Bush, who had 28 kills in the two matches against UNI.
“She was a huge difference maker,” Petersen said of Drake going from last to second. “But I think they are very well balanced in some areas and just play really good defense. I think they are very similar to Bradley in terms of their defense and what they do. They are really strong at blocking and just digging a lot of balls.”
Consistency will be the word Petersen uses a lot as her team prepares for the match. She said her young and inexperienced team has had a full slate of matches to improve and now the Panthers need to go out and execute the things they got better at consistently for an entire match.
"We've seen a lot of growth in our team in a lot of different ways throughout the season and now we have an opportunity to come together, put it together and see what you got," Petersen said.
A bright spot is UNI seems to have more options offensively and as a group their pass-receive game has seen the biggest growth of late which has allowed freshman setter Tayler Alden to better distribute the ball.
Sophomore Emily Holterhaus led UNI with 28 kills in the first two matches against Drake. She will need to have a good match Thursday, but Petersen says players that goes for players such as Inga Rotto, Carly Spies, Kaylissa Arndorfer, Yagmur Cinel and back row players Baylee Petersen and Sarah Konovodoff.
“I think we have a lot of really capable players who can step up,” Petersen said. “To me anyone who has stepped up has not been a surprise. I know they were capable of doing that. Tayler has done a really good job and sometimes that connection is better with certain players and she can feel that so that ball is probably going to go to that player.
“And then I think other nights it is everyone. It is everyone being consistent so we have that opportunity to go to anyone and everyone at the same time. And that is the most ideal thing is to be able for Tayler to have every option available.”