UNI's Marcus Weymiller carries the ball against South Dakota Saturday.

It's Homecoming at the University of Northern Iowa so expect a big crowd today as the Panthers take on South Dakota State at 4 p.m. in the UNI-Dome.

Here is our latest story on the game.

For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

