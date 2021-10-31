UNI Future Teachers Benefit From New Agreement

CEDAR FALLS — Future teachers studying teaching English to students of other languages (TESOL) at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) have a new opportunity for their field experience: working with emergent bilingual students in the Storm Lake Community School District (SLCSD).

Emergent bilinguals are students who are learning a new language while continuing to develop their home language.

UNI requires four levels of field experience, often beginning the freshman year. UNI has agreements with about 300 school districts that allow nearly 1,300 placements annually across the levels.

“Creative approaches like this that fold in rich, authentic experiences for our students and with our partners is another step toward elevating our good work at UNI,” said Colleen Mulholland, dean, UNI College of Education, and chair of the UNI Teacher Education Executive Council.

