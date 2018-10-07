UFC champ could face fine, suspension for post-fight fracas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khabib Nurmagomedov was the calm, glowering foil to Conor McGregor's antics for six months while the loquacious Irishman built a frenzy of hype around their UFC lightweight title fight.
When Nurmagomedov forced the biggest star in mixed martial arts to tap out Saturday night to end what's likely to be the most lucrative show in UFC history, he had fashioned the perfect response to McGregor's verbal insults and physical attacks.
But when Nurmagomedov promptly hurdled over the cage and fought with McGregor's taunting cornermen while his own teammates ambushed McGregor in the octagon, the Russian champion and his friends might have seriously damaged careers that were just about to take off.
"These guys are in big trouble," UFC President Dana White said. "It is going to be ugly."
Executive director Bob Bennett said the Nevada Athletic Commission intends to file a complaint following its investigation into the actions of Nurmagomedov and his team for setting off a post-fight melee at UFC 229 immediately after McGregor submitted to Nurmagomedov's choke in the fourth round. Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse has been withheld, and he could face a hefty fine along with a lengthy suspension.
White said three members of Nurmagomedov's team were detained by police, but released after McGregor refused to press charges. White acknowledged Nurmagomedov's lightweight title could be stripped if his actions result in a significant suspension.
McGregor's $3 million purse was not withheld after commission officials examined video footage and determined his side had done nothing wrong in the melee.
While Nurmagomedov brawled with McGregor teammate Dillon Danis outside the cage, a few men from Nurmagomedov's camp — at least two of whom appeared to be UFC fighters, although the promotion and the commission haven't formally identified them — climbed into the cage and confronted McGregor, who defended himself while getting sucker-punched from behind.
McGregor's first public response to the drama came on Twitter early Sunday morning: "Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.