U.S. Senate candidate Franken opposes railroad merger in campaign stop in Quad Cities

Some make the argument that all politics is local.

And the prospect of a merger between two North American rail companies has been a prominent subject of complaints among residents and business owners along the riverfront railroad tracks in the Iowa Quad-Cities area.

In LeClaire on Thursday, Mike Franken made a stop with local Democratic candidates at the Crane and Pelican to offer his opinion. The location is significant, overlooking the city's riverfront where a train derailed in February 2020, into the parking lot, causing a pile-up of train cars but no injuries.

Franken, a Democrat who's running for U.S. Senate against longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley, criticized the handling of the merger by the federal regulatory authority charged with whether to approve the merger between rail companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

"I see no positive aspect for the state of Iowa whatsoever," Franken said of the merger. "These trains don’t stop here, they don't move Iowa commodities. … Iowa is a pass-through. We are known as a flyover; now we’re a rail over. We need to stop this because it’s not good for the future of the state of Iowa.

"Let’s look at the process associated with how this was done, and let’s rectify the process so it’s not replicated elsewhere where cities have been divided up and conquered with a check book.”

Franken also called for a "new and improved" rail transportation system in the U.S. with a greater investment in electric, high-speed rail systems that don't run through the center of small towns.

He added that he thought the Surface Transportation Board, the regulatory authority charged with deciding whether the merger should go through, was underfunded for the task of evaluating the proposal. A report, released in August found the merger would have "negligible" effects, save for noise in some areas. But residents along the tracks say the report didn't go far enough.

"Let's give the Surface Transportation Board the size and substance or give them DOJ oversight," Franken said, referring to the Department of Justice.

On the advice of federal transportation officials, Davenport, Bettendorf, Muscatine and LeClaire approved settlement agreements with Canadian Pacific. The deals stipulated that the cities would get in some cases millions of dollars if the merger goes through in exchange for not commenting further on the merger.

In Davenport, city officials painted the agreement as an insurance policy – if the merger does go through, the city would have some funds to pay for mitigation efforts. City officials said they expected little required from the Surface Transportation Board if they rejected Canadian Pacific's offer.

Smaller cities, such as Camanche, rebuffed Canadian Pacific for what city officials there said was too small an offer for the impact.

It might be a niche topic, but for Princeton resident Ann Geiger, Franken's interest is one reason she's planning to vote for him.

A spokesperson from Grassley's congressional office previously told a reporter that the senator and his staff were "closely monitoring these discussions and listening to Iowans who would be impacted." His staff will continue facilitating conversations between Iowans and the Surface Transportation Board.

A lifelong Republican, Geiger said she's only voted for two statewide Democrats – Tom Vilsack and Harold Hughes. But her attitude changed, she said, with the rise of Donald Trump, especially when he questioned and attempted to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

"It's terrifying that one individual can nearly topple democracy," Geiger said.

Trump has a rally scheduled to campaign for Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Nov. 3 in Sioux City.

At a campaign rally later that evening at the River Center in Davenport, Franken told a group of roughly 70 people he would put "country over party," support abortion access, continue Congress's support for Ukraine and push for investments in public education and job training.

James "Dog Man" Gibson, told Franken he needed to go to talk with homeless people and people with fewer resources in other areas in Davenport, not just to campaign events where wealthier people know about the event and can come.

"People there are voting too," Gibson said. Franken agreed and said he would return to Davenport.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Franken within three percentage points of Grassley in the midterm election campaign. Iowa Republicans, however, have called the poll an outlier, pointing to other polls that show Grassley with a more substantial lead.

Grassley has campaigned on his seniority and experience in the U.S. Senate, giving Iowa high priority in national matters. Franken, has painted Grassley's age as a liability.

Like Republicans nationwide, the Grassley campaign has run on tackling stubborn inflation, reducing crime and putting more resources into patrolling the southern border with Mexico.

"Chuck Grassley won’t abandon Iowans struggling to make ends meet in the Biden economy," campaign spokesperson Michaela Sundermann wrote in a prepared statement. "Unlike his opponent, Grassley supports more border patrol agents, not hiring 87,000 new IRS agents. Nobody works harder for Iowans than Chuck Grassley. Iowans know the senator we need is the senator we've got."