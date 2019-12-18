Tysen Kershaw
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Fort Dodge
Kershaw became just the second Dodger to become a two-time first-team all-state selection after hauling in 49 passes for 606 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. He is the first Fort Dodge receiver to eclipse the 2,000-yard receiving mark. As a junior, he caught 71 passes for 1,206 yards and 12 scores. Kershaw was originally committed to South Dakota.
