Tysen Kershaw

Wide receiver

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Fort Dodge

Kershaw became just the second Dodger to become a two-time first-team all-state selection after hauling in 49 passes for 606 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. He is the first Fort Dodge receiver to eclipse the 2,000-yard receiving mark. As a junior, he caught 71 passes for 1,206 yards and 12 scores. Kershaw was originally committed to South Dakota. 

https://www.messengernews.net/sports/local-sports/2019/11/kershaw-a-rare-two-time-first-teamer/

