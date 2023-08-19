Chris Brunko's letter in the Aug. 12 Courier -- "Dog not at fault" -- is correct. The cops are desensitized about killing citizens or anything. Their training is "only the cop's life matters when confronted." California citizens voted to refuse Iowa pork because it's not raised to their specifications, but Attorney General Bird and the Republicans are planning legislation to shove it down their throats anyway. Republicans know where their election funding comes from, and it's not animal rights activists. I have paint buckets with labels saying "not for sale or use in California and 10 other states." Some herbicides and makes and models of guns are banned in California. Anyone has a right to refuse to buy anything that doesn't meet their specifications. Federal officials had a violent and deadly encounter with a man in Provo, Utah, who threatened to kill President Biden. All the violence, threats to election officials, attempted abductions, and attempted murders have came from the Trump fanatics. They're like the followers of Hitler. All tyrants know how to make their followers do violence for them.