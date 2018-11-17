HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Reddick opened Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first season in retirement with a victory and closed it with a championship.
Reddick won the Xfinity Series finale Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the title in NASCAR’s development series. Reddick was perhaps a long shot behind Christopher Bell and Cole Custer, but with team owner Earnhardt watching from his pit box, he drove away from the contenders and bookended his rookie season with two massive trips to victory lane.
“I just knew we had to execute. I thought we had a chance if we just made it to Homestead, it rewards my aggression,” Reddick said. “We hit the wall a lot but the car kept in one piece, enough for me to get to the end. It was an up and down year. We did everything we had to do in the playoffs and we wound up with the championship.
“We can hang our hats on that and people will say others were more consistent. We got it when it counted.”
The 22-year-old began this season with a victory at Daytona International Speedway in which he beat JRM teammate Elliott Sadler in the closest finish in NASCAR history. His next win was in the finale with everything was on the line.
It was Reddick’s final race for JR Motorsports, which won its second consecutive Xfinity championship and third in five years. Reddick is moving to Richard Childress Racing next season and will race against JRM.
But he got one final party with his team, albeit without the massive Xfinity championship flag. The flag got caught under his tires as Reddick waved it out his window during celebratory burnouts and he was left with the tattered, burnt remains.
“I’m really sad my flag didn’t last very long. I already ripped it apart,” he said. “But I was determined to get to fourth gear and burn this thing down. I picked a really good time to get my life together and win a race.”
