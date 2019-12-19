Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Tyler Elsbury

  • Offensive Line
  • 6-5, 290, freshman
  • Byron, Ill. (Byron HS)

Earned first-team all-state, all-conference and all-area honors as a junior and senior . . . honorable mention all-state as a sophomore . . . first-team all-conference and all-area as a sophomore . . . nominated for Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year as a senior . . . Career - - Team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in wrestling (4) and baseball (2).

