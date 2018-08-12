Tyler Denny

Denny

TYLER DENNY, district manager, Large Format, for Fahr Beverage Inc. has attained the designation of Certified Cicerone, the second level of certification, by the Cicerone Certification program. Denny is one of 21 in the state of Iowa to obtain this certification. Those who achieve this certification have knowledge of beer and beer service and assessing beer quality and identity by taste.

