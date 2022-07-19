Two Go-Hawks, future Panther win big at USMC Junior Nationals

FARGO, N.D. -- Two Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers earned junior national titles at the USMC Junior Nationals, Tuesday.

Ryder Block capped off a strong performance throughout the tournament with a 12-2 win over Ismael Ayoub from Dublin, Ohio in the 138 finals. The junior defeated his opponent 12-2. As reported by Cody Goodwin of the Des Moines Register, Block outscored opponents 68-14 across seven duals in Fargo.

The title is Block's first junior national title from the annual event held in Fargo.

The match offered Big Ten wrestling fans a glimpse at the future as Block will head to Iowa following his senior season in 2022-23 at Waverly-Shell Rock while Ayoub will wrestle for Wisconsin, next season.

Go-Hawks senior Aiden Riggins, another future Hawkeye, defeated St. John Bosco (CA) senior Nicco Ruiz in the 160 final. Riggins trailed Ruiz, an Arizona State commit, but managed to take the 15-8 win to earn the national title. Riggins finished the weekend 8-0.

In addition to the pair of Go-Hawks, future Northern Iowa Panther Cory Land of Moody, Alabama won a junior national title with an 11-0 win over Kannon Webster of Toulon, Illinois in the 132 final. Land will join UNI next season.