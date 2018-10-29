Editor's Inbox web logo

 

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO --- Lately, I am astounded almost everyday by the words and the actions of this country's political parties.

I wondered, have we as Americans been this obnoxious in the past?

Possibly, consider these words from more than 100 years ago. "Our Congresses consist of Christians, In their private lives they are true to every obligation of honor. Yet in every session they violate them all, and do it without shame. Because honor to party is above honor to themselves. If Christ were here, there is one thing he would not be -- a Christian." --- Mark Twain

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments