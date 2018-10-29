BOB BLACK
WATERLOO --- Lately, I am astounded almost everyday by the words and the actions of this country's political parties.
I wondered, have we as Americans been this obnoxious in the past?
Possibly, consider these words from more than 100 years ago. "Our Congresses consist of Christians, In their private lives they are true to every obligation of honor. Yet in every session they violate them all, and do it without shame. Because honor to party is above honor to themselves. If Christ were here, there is one thing he would not be -- a Christian." --- Mark Twain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.