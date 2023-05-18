The so-called “fair and balanced” news network that is anything but, got its comeuppance in the last couple of weeks. Fox News paid out nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems after evidence of Tucker Carlson admitting he lied, and had other lying, conspiracy theory know-nothings on his show, denouncing accuracy of voting tabulation.

Why don’t Trump’s boot lickers just give it up? He lost big, and they know it. Fox should have fired Tucker long ago. Carlson also promoted Russian propaganda to the gullible, conspiracy-theory believing rubes who watched his show. Putler (Vladimir Putin) invaded his neighbor, routinely bombs schools, hospitals and apartment houses in Ukraine, and kidnaps and relocates children.

Tucker sells national security down the river, not dissimilar to Nazi sympathizers during WWII, in favor of Putler the pint-sized czar. When Tucker was fired, the Pentagon cheered while Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov jeered the loss of one of Russia’s biggest assets in the USA. Since “Turncoat Tucker” thinks Russia is so great he should move to Russia and learn to eat borscht instead of pizza. Maybe Putler will make him an honorary officer to be sent to the front line as cannon fodder.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo