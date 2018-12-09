CAROL ROBINSON
WATERLOO --- Two of the most influential women that lived are known by their first names. One is Eve; the other is Mary.
Eve, because she went on her own and agreed with the snake's bait; Mary because she was not too proud to trust God and agreed to serve even with possible repercussions for her that included her heart being pierced, not to mention human judgment.
How this turned out was, first, earthly death (because of sin) from Eve's participation; and secondly, life returning, life more abundantly, and pure life everlasting.
We now have BC and AD after the date on some calendars. The world went downhill; then Jesus was, and now Jesus is. The world flipped. Earthly location and ability were separated into two opposites, heaven and hell. When Jesus said, "it is finished" it was. Down to the final ending of earth, like step one and step two. What will God say to His final people in Heaven, pure as the original Adam? He might say, "Now where did we leave off?"
