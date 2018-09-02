Letters to the Editor logo

 

JUDITH THOMAS

CEDAR FALLS -- It is increasingly clear U.S. taxpayers have been hoodwinked by a grifter. Trump views the American economy as a treasure chest to increase his own or family/friends’ income. Examples include:

Cabinet members: Price and Pruitt resigned after using taxpayer money for first-class trips and excessive spending. Ben Carson spent an outrageous amount on office furniture. Wilbur Ross was found with questionable financial ties.

Nepotism: Trump’s daughter and son-in-law (advisers) made at least $82 million from Trump brands with waived trade marks. His sons fly to countries promoting the Trump Organization, while taxpayers pay for security details.

Trump properties: Because Trump never divested himself from the Trump Organization, he and family continue to rake in profits. Trump companies made $35 million in real estate from shell companies (USA Today). Their properties host meetings with executive branch employees and special interest groups. Trump Tower tenants paid $175 million annually (Forbes magazine). $1.2 million was paid last year by political groups (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington).

Enough!

