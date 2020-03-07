Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows new chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the midst of one of the most daunting crises of his administration, President Donald Trump announced he had made a major staff overhaul, replacing his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows.

While much of the country was focused on the spreading coronavirus, Trump announced the surprise reshuffle by Friday night tweet, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

"I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," he wrote, thanking Mulvaney — who never shook his "acting" title — "for having served the Administration so well."

The long-rumored move comes as Trump has been pulling together a team of loyalists and allies ahead of what is expected to be a bitter re-election fight. But the timing — as his administration was already facing criticism over its handling of the outbreak — threatened to exacerbate concerns about the government's ability to protect the nation from a virus that has now infected more than 100,000 people worldwide. Meadows will be Trump's fourth chief of staff in as many years.

Mulvaney had been leading the administration's interagency response to the virus until Trump designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the whole-of-government effort more than a week ago.