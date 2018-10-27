Downtown trick or treat

Main Street Waterloo is pleased to announce that its annual family-friendly downtown Halloween event will be held today beginning at 10 A.M. until noon at the Urban Farmers Market in the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 327 W. Park Ave. Waterloo.

Activities will begin at the market and include crafts, games, and free candy for the kids. Children ages Pre-K through 5th grade are invited to bring their own trick-or treat bags and pick up maps of participating downtown merchants who will be providing free candy beginning at 10 A.M. until Noon.

The Black’s Building will also be hosting a free, spectacular Haunted House and the Main Street Waterloo office will have a spooky Halloween themed photo booth compliments of Molly Weber Photography, as well as free goodies from the Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey Team.

This safe, fun and free event is open to the public.

Downtown Trick or Treat 2018 is sponsored by: Main Street Waterloo, Urban Farmers Market, Bank Iowa,

Waterloo Center for the Arts, McDonalds, Nelson Properties, Molly Weber Photography, The Produce Store and Dennis Messingham.

