Trend-setting ceiling fans
  • Updated
Is it time to update that ceiling fan? Companies like Hunter Fan are taking their cue from the hottest trends and focuses in interior design. There’s a trend toward more curated spaces for children – new décor ideas, accessories and themes that go beyond a simple paint color and rocking chair. That new room could use a small ceiling fan for a pop of color – and comfort.

Outdoor living brings the inside out – and ceiling fans are a stylish addition to an outdoor space. Hunter also makes a WeatherMax collection that is perfect for open-air spaces exposed to to the elements because of their wet-rated capabilities.

Look for new finishes – wooden blades, clear blades, polished nickel finish, caged & drum-style alternative fans and more.

