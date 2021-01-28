Treats & sweets for Easter & spring

What are Easter and spring celebrations without sweets and treats?
Turn the iconic Easter bunny into an adorably festive bunny butt cupcakes, filled with bright lemony flavor and green grass frosting.
Is it a carrot cake bar? Is it a cheesecake bar? It's both! This cheesecake bar recipe combines the spiced sweetness of traditional carrot cake with creamy, smooth cheesecake and lemon extract for an irresistible Easter dessert.
Bunny Butt Cupcakes
24 servings
1 package (2-layer size) white cake mix
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons pure lemon extract, divided
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
3/4 cup white chocolate chips
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
1 box (16 ounces) confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons milk
10 drops green food color
1 to 2 drops red food color
12 large marshmallows, halved crosswise
3 tablespoons white nonpareil sprinkles
Prepare cake mix as directed on package, adding 1 tablespoon of the lemon extract and vanilla. Spoon 3 tablespoons of batter into 24 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake as directed on package for cupcakes. Cool cupcakes on wire rack.
Meanwhile, for the bunny feet, microwave white chocolate chips in medium microwavable bowl on HIGH 30 seconds. Stir, then return to microwave and heat in 10-second increments until mostly melted. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Spoon into pastry bag or resealable plastic bag. Snip a small corner from bag. Pipe out 24 pairs of bunny feet using the melted white chocolate onto parchment or wax paper-lined cookie sheet. Try to make pairs that are the same size. Use a toothpick to smooth out any bumps or rough edges, and gently tap the cookie sheet on the counter to help the white chocolate settle. Allow white chocolate to harden (2 minutes in the freezer or 15 minutes in the refrigerator).
For the frosting, beat butter and remaining 2 teaspoons lemon extract in large bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually add confectioners' sugar, beating well after each addition and scraping sides and bottom of bowl frequently. Add milk; beat until light and fluffy. If frosting is too thick to spread, gradually beat in additional milk. Remove half of the frosting and place into medium bowl. Add green food color; mix until evenly blended. Spoon into pastry bag fitted with a grass decorating tip. Set aside. Remove half of the remaining frosting into small bowl. Add 1 to 2 drops red food color; mix until light pink. Spoon into another pastry bag or resealable plastic bag. Snip a very small corner from bag. (The remaining white frosting will be used for the bunny tails.)
Using the pink frosting, pipe out 3 toes and the padding on each bunny foot. Once the frosting has set (about an hour) gently press down on the pink frosting with your finger to create a smoother, cleaner look.
To assemble the cupcakes, pipe green frosting onto each cupcake in a series of short motions to create individual grass spots. Cover the top of each cupcake completely.
For the bunny butts, place cut sides of the marshmallow halves onto each frosted cupcake, leaving room for the bunny feet. Shape remaining white frosting into dime-sized balls, then roll into small bowl with white sprinkles to cover. Pipe a small drop of remaining pink or white frosting onto the top of each marshmallow. Press a bunny tail on top.
Place both bunny feet against the base of the marshmallow with the toes facing downwards.
Recipe from Amanda Rettke from I am baker/McCormick Kitchen
Carrot Cake Swirled Cheesecake Bars
24 servings
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, divided
2 cups sugar, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups finely grated carrots
3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon lemon extract
Preheat oven to 325 F. Mix 1 cup each of the flour and sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in large bowl. Add oil, 2 of the eggs, vanilla extract and carrots; mix well. Spread 1/2 of the batter into greased and floured 13x9-inch baking pan. Reserve remaining batter. Set aside.
Beat cream cheese and remaining 1 cup sugar in another large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Add milk, remaining 2 tablespoons flour and lemon extract; beat until well blended. Add remaining 2 eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each addition just until blended.
Drop spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture and reserved carrot cake batter, alternately, over the carrot cake batter in pan. Cut through several times with knife for marble effect
Bake 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack.