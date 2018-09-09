+1 
Travis Krieger

Krieger

TRAVIS KRIEGER and NICK LEWIS have been promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. Krieger, who has been with the company for 21 years and in the lead role for the past two years, was promoted to production supervisor. Lewis has worked there since 2007, and was promoted to technical production assistant.

+1 
Nick Lewis

Lewis

 

